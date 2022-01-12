‘Chicago P.D.’ pauses production due to positive COVID tests

Chicago’s theaters have been scrambling in recent days to adjust season schedules due to the surge in COVID-19, forcing the postponement of several high-profile stage productions that were slated to begin in January and/or February.

Now comes word that Chicago’s television industry is likewise feeling the pinch of the pandemic.

Deadline.com reports that “Chicago PD” has suspended filming of Season 9 effective Wednesday following “a number” of positive COVID tests among cast and crew. The shutdown comes just days after the series returned to production following the holiday break.

The NBC series is not the only one of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise shows affected. Filming was similarly suspended Jan. 5 on “Chicago Fire” due to COVID, and is slated to resume on Thursday.

The two TV series, together with “Chicago Med,” comprise the powerhouse Wednesday night lineup on NBC. All three series are filmed in Chicago.

According to a report on tvinsider.com, several other high-profile TV series (not filmed in Chicago) have shut down production temporarily out of an abundance of caution during the COVID surge, including “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Rookie.”