 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

‘Chicago P.D.’ pauses production due to positive COVID tests

Filming was similarly suspended Jan. 5 on sister series “Chicago Fire.”

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Marina Squerciati (from left) as Kim Burgess, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in a scene from the TV series “Chicago P.D.”
The TV series “Chicago P.D.” has suspended Season 9 production due to COVID-19.
FIle Photo/Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Chicago’s theaters have been scrambling in recent days to adjust season schedules due to the surge in COVID-19, forcing the postponement of several high-profile stage productions that were slated to begin in January and/or February.

Now comes word that Chicago’s television industry is likewise feeling the pinch of the pandemic.

Deadline.com reports that “Chicago PD” has suspended filming of Season 9 effective Wednesday following “a number” of positive COVID tests among cast and crew. The shutdown comes just days after the series returned to production following the holiday break.

The NBC series is not the only one of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise shows affected. Filming was similarly suspended Jan. 5 on “Chicago Fire” due to COVID, and is slated to resume on Thursday.

The two TV series, together with “Chicago Med,” comprise the powerhouse Wednesday night lineup on NBC. All three series are filmed in Chicago.

According to a report on tvinsider.com, several other high-profile TV series (not filmed in Chicago) have shut down production temporarily out of an abundance of caution during the COVID surge, including “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Rookie.”

Next Up In Movies and TV

The Latest

Northwestern falls in 20T to visiting Maryland

The Cats’ Pete Nance scored a career-high 28 points and matched his career best with 14 rebounds

By Sun-Times wires

Illinois comptroller race now Teresi vs. Mendoza — or Rauner & Griffin vs. Madigan?

It’s been nearly a year since Mike Madigan left the Illinois political stage, but the once powerful Southwest Side Democrat remains a major GOP campaign theme. Republican Shannon Teresi launched her bid for comptroller with more mentions of Madigan than Democratic rival Susana Mendoza.

By Taylor Avery

Jemarje Windfield scores 37 to lead North Lawndale past Lincoln Park in OT

There are unknown standouts to be found everywhere. One revealed himself in spectacular fashion on Wednesday at North Lawndale.

By Michael O'Brien

Man critically wounded in shoot out with Cook County sheriff’s officers in South Shore

Cook County sheriff’s deputies were tracking a man on electronic monitoring and found him in the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard, Chicago police said.

By Sophie Sherry

14-year-old boy ‘gravely’ hurt in Englewood shooting

He was struck in the head and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in "grave" condition.

By Sun-Times Wire

Woman shot to death in Englewood

The 29-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when two people approached her and opened fire, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire