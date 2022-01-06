Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Last Picture Show,’ ‘Paper Moon’ dies at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the writer-director of the 1971 iconic black-and-white film “The Last Picture Show,” has died at 82.

According to a report on hollywoodreporter.com, the Oscar-nominated director died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on Thursday.

Bogdanovich’s film credits also include the Ryan O’Neal/Tatum-O’Neal classic “Paper Moon,” and the Barbra Streisand screwball comedy “What’s Up Doc?,” also starring O’Neal.

The director also gained fame for having affairs with his leading ladies, including Cybill Shepherd, whom the married Bogdanovich started dating while they were filming “The Last Picture Show.” A decade later he became romantically involved with a married Dorothy Stratton, the Playboy Playmate of the Year who was featured in his 1981 box office disaster “They All Laughed.”

In a 1971 interview with the late Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert, Bogdanovich explained his decision to film “The Last Picture Show” in black and white.

“We had to use black and white,” Bodganovich said. “Color made the [film’s Texas] town look too...pretty, I guess. And one of the things in the back of my mind was the hope that maybe we could help break that silly taboo against black and white. ... Orson Welles told me once that all the great performances have been in black and white. That is almost literally the truth. There’s something mysterious and enriching about black and white. Color is too realistic.”

Bogdanovich received his only two Oscar nominations (director and screenplay) for “The Last Picture Show.” The film is part of the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

