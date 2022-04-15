Liz Sheridan, played Jerry’s mom on ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 93

Actor Liz Sheridan, known for her roles on the sitcoms “Seinfeld” and “Alf,” has died, according to reports. She was 93.

Sheridan died of natural causes overnight Friday, according to Deadline and CNN.

On “Seinfeld,” the New York-born actress portrayed Helen Seinfeld, mother of the show’s title character Jerry Seinfeld.

Sheridan isn’t the only “Seinfeld” alum the TV world has lost recently. Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother (also named Estelle) died April 2. Jerry Stiller, who starred as George’s father Frank Costanza, died in May 2020.

Prior to landing big roles in “Seinfeld” and “Alf,” Sheridan appeared in series such as “Kojak,” “One Day at a Time” and “The A-Team.”

Sheridan also wrote a memoir on her “ill-fated romance” with film icon James Dean when the two were aspiring performers in New York City. The book, titled “Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean: A Love Story,” was published in September 2000.

Sheridan was married to jazz musician William Dale Wales from December 1985 until his death in May 2003. They had one child together.

