The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 5, 2022
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Anchors Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes pulled from ‘GMA3’ as an affair is alleged

ABC News chief calls their relationship a ‘distraction’ as photos and video show the two journalists, married to other people, holding hands.

By  Erin Jensen | USA Today
   
SHARE Anchors Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes pulled from ‘GMA3’ as an affair is alleged
165166_0060.jpg

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear on “GMA3” in September.

ABC

Amid the revelation of an alleged romantic relationship, ABC is sidelining “GMA3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes from the midday news program for the time being. 

ABC News President Kim Godwin alerted the editorial staff to her decision Monday in a meeting.

“It’s become an internal and an external distraction, the relationship between two of our colleagues,” Godwin said, according to an employee on the call who was not authorized to share details publicly. “While the relationship is not a violation of company policies, I have taken the last few days to think through what I think is best for our organization. For now, I’m going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out.”

ABC has declined to comment.

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos anchored Monday’s episode of “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” which airs at noon weekdays on WLS-Channel 7.

Amy Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, made headlines Wednesday when the Daily Mail published video and photographs that made it apparent something romantic was happening between the two married anchors. One picture showed the two holding hands. Another showed Holmes patting Robach on the bottom.

Robach wed “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue in 2010. They listed their New York City apartment for sale in September. While the pair did not have kids together, Robach has two children from her first marriage. 

Holmes tied the knot with attorney Marilee Fiebig in 2010. Together they share one daughter, Sabine Holmes; Holmes has two children from a previous marriage.

Holmes appeared to hint a marital strife in a March 2020 Facebook post in which he admitted he gave Fiebig “plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine (behind) out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

Neither Holmes or Robach directly addressed the scandal in last week’s shows, but Holmes appeared to poke fun at the scandal Friday.

“It’s too bad it’s Friday,” Holmes said to his co-anchor. “It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going.”

Robach lightheartedly shot back, “Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend.”

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Dress like your favorite ‘Yellowstone’ character? Just scan the QR code
On ‘SNL,’ Keke Palmer confirms the rumors: She’s pregnant
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dies at 90
Christmas movie quiz: Which of these plots is real?
Brad William Henke, ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘Dexter’ actor, dies at 56
‘George & Tammy’: Michael Shannon, Jessica Chastain act with all the intensity of the spitfires they’re portraying
The Latest
The Lake County court complex in downtown Waukegan, Ill. A federal jury last week awarded $2.6 million in damages to three former Clerk’s Office workers who claimed they were wrongfully fired the day after Clerk Erin Cartwright Weinstein took office.
Suburban Chicago
Jury awards $2.6 million to fired Lake County Clerk workers
Three former employees said they were let go the day after Clerk Erin Cartwright Weinstein took office in 2016 because they supported her opponent.
By Andy Grimm
 
Volunteers pass out free boxes of frozen food to people near 63rd and Ashland in Englewood on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
News
Englewood food giveaway fills gap left by shuttered Whole Foods: ‘I pray that we will never be hungry’
People and cars lined up down the block to receive some of the 60,000 pounds of frozen beef, hot dogs and bacon at 63rd Street and Ashland Avenue.
By David Struett
 
merlin_110031582.jpg
Afternoon Edition
How Chicago’s lead pipe replacement plan is faring, the candidates for the city’s new police district councils and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Chicago Sun-Times newspaper boxes are seen in this photo, Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2021.
Other Views
Media needs protection from government intrusion into news-gathering
Illinois and the entire country should let Sen. Dick Durbin know that he has our full support in moving the PRESS Act forward.
By John Cusack
 
Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown catches a pass Sunday.
Bears
Bears’ Equanimeous St. Brown reacts to ex-teammate calling him a ‘scrub’
Bears receiver Equanimeous St Brown received an apology text from Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander on Sunday — but didn’t know what it was for. Monday morning, he found out.
By Patrick Finley
 