Millennium Park summer music, film series lineups announced

Music and movies are on tap at Millennium Park this summer in a big, big way.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) on Thursday announced the lineups for the Millennium Park Summer Music Series (most Mondays and Thursdays, July 1–Aug. 8) and the Millennium Park Summer Film Series (Tuesdays, July 16–Aug. 20).

Among the artists scheduled for the hugely popular music series are Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae, Afrobeat musician-singer Seun Kuti, blues legend Charlie Musselwhite and rapper/Wu-Tang Clan co-founder GZA. All concerts take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.



Movie fans will be treated to a variety of film offerings including “Coco,” “Wonka,” “American Fiction” and “Barbie,” among others. All screenings are shown on a 40-foot LED screen at the Pritzker Pavilion stage starting at 6:30 p.m.

Admission to all events is free, and seating is available in the pavilion and on the Great Lawn.

Millennium Park Summer Music Series

6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays July 1-Aug. 8; Jay Pritzker Pavilion

July 1: Charlie Musselwhite; Ivan Singh

July 11: Buscabulla; French Police

July 15: Seun Kuti; Tiny Desk Contest Winner

July 22: Béla Fleck; Edgar Meyer; Zakir Hussain; Rakesh Chaurasia; Arooj Aftab

July 29: GZA; Yaya Bey

Aug. 5: Protoje; Madison McFerrin

Aug. 8: Corinne Bailey Rae; Terrace Martin; James Fauntleroy

In “Coco,” Miguel’s (Anthony Gonzalez) love of music ultimately leads him to the Land of the Dead where he teams up with charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal). © 2017 Disney-Pixar

Millennium Park Summer Film Series

6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 16-Aug. 20; Jay Pritzker Pavilion

July 16: Double-feature (starts at 6 p.m.) “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (114 min., PG) and “Jurassic Park” (127 min., PG-13)

July 23: “Coco” (105 min., PG)

July 30: “Barbie” (114 min., PG-13)

Aug. 6: “American Fiction” (117 min., R)

Aug. 13: “Wonka” (116 min., PG)

Aug. 20: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (103 min., PG-13)

Also announced Thursday is the return of the Millennium Park Summer Workouts featuring pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing and Zumba. The free, 45-minute classes are held 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on select Saturdays (May 18-Aug. 31) on the Great Lawn and feature live music accompaniment. Check out the schedule at MillenniumPark.org.

Previously announced free events set for Millennium Park’s 20th anniversary season include the Chicago Blues Festival, Chicago Gospel Music Festival, Broadway In Chicago’s Summer Concert (Aug. 12), Lyric Opera’s “Sunday in the Park with Lyric” (Aug. 25), the four-day Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration (July 18–21), and the Chicago Jazz Festival (Aug. 29-Sept 1).