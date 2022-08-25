The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Movies and TV Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

10-hour marathon of rarities highlights Music Box’s film noir festival

James Caan tribute also is part of Noir City: Chicago, back after a three-year pandemic hiatus.

By  Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE 10-hour marathon of rarities highlights Music Box’s film noir festival
The_Argyle_Secrets_2.jpg

“The Argyle Secrets,” with William Gargan (top), Jack Reitzen (left) and Alex Frazier, will screen at 10:15 p.m. Saturday to close out a marathon of B-movies at Noir City: Chicago.

Film Classics

After a three-year “intermission,” Noir City: Chicago returns Friday through Sept. 1 at the Music Box Theatre with a lineup of killer B’s — a six-movie marathon of rarities — and an opening-night salute to neo-noir icon James Caan.

Turner Classic Movies host Eddie Muller and his partner in cinematic crime appreciation Alan K. Rode produce and program the traveling festival, which celebrates film noir, a movement born in the ’40s, with a fatalistic perspective and a visual style reflecting that pessimism. Muller, who helms the weekly TCM showcase “Noir Alley,” bills this edition as “Noir Alley Live.”

“I tried to pick films that haven’t been shown yet on TCM,” said Muller, who also founded the Bay Area-based Film Noir Foundation, which co-presents Noir City. “There are films that can be screened in theaters but can’t be shown on TV or cable networks like TCM because they are what’s called out of window — their broadcast rights are no longer available.”

Untitled

Noir City: Chicago

When: Friday to Sept. 1

Where: Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport

Tickets: $9-$12 per film; passes $90 ($85, Music Box members)

Info: https://musicboxtheatre.com/events

For hard-core noir fans, this year’s main attraction has to be the 10-hour marathon Saturday of B-movie rarities, beginning with “Among the Living” (1941) at 1:30 p.m. and winding up at 10:15 p.m. with “The Argyle Secrets” (1948).

“The marathon is possible because these films are all relatively short, at 64 to 71 minutes each,” Muller said. “I originally wanted to do eight films, but cooler heads prevailed. I want to give noiristas a sense of triumph by getting through a marathon.”

As an added incentive, marathon attendees will receive a passport, to be punched for each film seen. Viewers completing the marathon will be eligible for a prize drawing.

“The Argyle Secrets,” written and directed by Cy Endfield, takes pride of place in the marathon because it’s the latest title restored by the Film Noir Foundation, along with its preservation partner, the UCLA Film & Television Archive. A specialist in politically themed thrillers, and a protégé of Orson Welles, Endfield fell victim to the House Committee on Un-American Activities and fled to England to avoid the blacklist.

“ ‘Argyle’ is a lighthearted B-movie that’s an ersatz ‘Maltese Falcon,’ but Endfield put in a serious subplot about World War II profiteers,” said Rode, a cinema historian and a charter director of the Film Noir Foundation. “It’s got a great supporting cast of future sitcom favorites such as John Banner [‘Hogan’s Heroes’] and Barbara Billingsley [‘Leave It to Beaver’].”

img0353A.3075.jpeg

Noir City: Chicago begins with a 7 p.m. Friday screening of “Thief,” starring James Caan, who died last month.

United Artists

A sub-theme for this year’s Noir City is “They Tried to Warn Us,” with films taking onissues especially relevant today, such as power-crazed politicians (“All the King’s Men,” 1949), corrupt businessmen (“The Argyle Secrets”), serial killers (“The Sniper,” 1952) and police malfeasance — and abortion (“Detective Story,” 1951).

The James Caan tribute came together after the “Godfather” star died July 6 at age 82. Set and filmed in Chicago by director/co-writer Michael Mann in his feature-film debut, “Thief” (1981) gave Caan one of his best roles. “Most neo-noir fans know ‘Thief,’ but I was most psyched to screen ‘Flesh and Bone’ [1993],” Muller said. “It’s very much a noir, with a flashback story to a dark secret in a man’s life. It asks the perennial question: Are the sins of the father visited upon the son?”

The Music Box engagement marks the 12th installment of Noir City: Chicago, which had been shelved since 2019 due to the pandemic. “Chicago will be our the longest festival since COVID,” Muller said. “We did abbreviated versions of the San Francisco and Hollywood festivals earlier this year, but they were just long weekends.”

Night_has_1000_Eyes__1.jpg

Edward G. Robinson stars in “Night Has a Thousand Eyes,” another Noir City: Chicago offering. It’s based on a novel by Cornell Woolrich.

Paramount Pictures

As usual, Muller and Rode will introduce each film, with Muller here Friday through Sunday and Rode from Monday to Sept. 1. “We’re glad to be back after the hiatus,” Rode said. “It will be great to see friends and fellow noiristas.”

Rode and Muller appreciate Chicago for being so into noir and its talismen such as cult writer Cornell Woolrich (with two films at the Music Box).

“We can’t program Noir City without [Woolrich] getting in there somehow,” Muller said. “It’s fun that people recognize this stuff now. You can’t say that about many festivals. Our audience understands this.”

Next Up In Movies & TV
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Aug. 25-31
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’: Idris Elba arrives to grant wishes in meandering fantasy
Flashy ‘Mike’ miniseries depicts both feats and flaws of the polarizing boxer
‘Breaking’: In tense thriller, a desperate ex-Marine takes hostages to get his VA money
TV stardom is just the beginning for Michael V. Epps
The Latest
Derrel McDavid (left) and singer R. Kelly walk into court during Kelly’s 2008 trial on child pornography charges in Cook County.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly trial continues as prosecutors outline singer’s scramble to recover sex tapes
Defense lawyers have cast witnesses who are still expected to testify about the hunt for the tapes as as opportunists who sought to extort the singer.
By Andy Grimm and Jon Seidel
 
Biden Administration Officials Discuss Bipartisan Infrastructure Law On Six Month Anniversary Of Its Passing
Politics
Biden officials in Illinois this week: Labor Sec. Walsh, Ag Sec. Vilsack, UN Amb. Thomas-Greenfield
Biden administration officials are criss-crossing the nation in August to highlight President Joe Biden’s accomplishments in advance of the November elections.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Many factors determine how long alcohol stays in your system.
Well
How long does alcohol stay in your system?
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, an abundance of factors contributes to how long alcohol stays in your system.
By USA TODAY
 
Two Chicago Police officers walk away from Schurz High School while a detective walks to the school after 4 teens were shot in a drive-by outside the high school in the 4300 block of West Addison Street in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
Crime
1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by attack outside an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School on the Northwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Thanks to an interest in natural healing and further discoveries in this area, earthing — or becoming one with nature — is gaining more attention.
Well
Earthing — why some believe connecting with Mother Earth is good for your health
Earthing, or grounding, is a practice that has likely existed in certain communities for generations even if there wasn’t an exact label for it.
By Sara M. Moniuszko | USA Today
 