Friday, February 17, 2023
Chicago-based ‘Judge Mathis’ canceled after 24 seasons

The Hollywood trades report Greg Mathis’ syndicated legal series, shot at the NBC Tower in Streeterville, will not return for a new season this fall.

By  Darel Jevens
   
GettyImages_1448421781.jpg

Greg Mathis attends a Beverly Hills, California, awards dinner in December.

Robin L. Marshall/Getty Images

Court is adjourned for good on the Chicago-based “Judge Mathis.”

The Hollywood trades report the syndicated legal series, shot for 24 seasons at the NBC Tower in Streeterville, has been canceled and will not return for a new season this fall.

Star Greg Mathis tweeted in November that production had wrapped for Season 24.

Mathis, the longest-running Black male host on television, has cast his verdict on more than 13,000 cases on the show, which won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018 for outstanding legal courtroom program.

The Detroit native segued into show business after serving on the bench in Michigan’s Michigan’s 36th District. Long active in civil rights, he chairs the Rainbow Push Coalition’s educational unit Push Excel.

Also axed is “The People’s Court,” which has been overseen by different judges over its most recent 26-season run. Marilyn Milian is the show’s current judge.

