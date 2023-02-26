The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

In an upset, Jamie Lee Curtis wins SAG Award

Other trophies go to Jeremy Allen White of Chicago TV show ‘The Bear,’ Ke Huy Quan and Jessica Chastain.

By  Jake Coyle | Associated Press
   
SHARE In an upset, Jamie Lee Curtis wins SAG Award
AP23058084391893.jpg

Jamie Lee Curtis of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” displays her SAG Award in the press room Sunday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are always an Academy Awards preview. And Sunday’s show threw some curve balls into the Oscar race. In an upset, Jamie Lee Curtis won best female supporting actor for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” over the favorite, Angela Bassett.

Bassett had been the category’s clear frontrunner for weeks if not months. But Curtis, nominated for her first SAG Award, was the surprise winner in Sunday’s ceremony, streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube page. A visibly moved Curtis said she was wearing the wedding ring her father, Tony Curtis, gave her mother, Janet Leigh.

“I know you look at me and think ‘Nepo baby,’ ” said Curtis. “But the truth of the matter is that I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing.”

Her win was quickly followed up with a more expected one for another “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cast member: Ke Huy Quan. The former child star, who had left acting for years after auditions dried up, noted he was the first Asian to win best male supporting actor at the SAG Awards.

“When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities,” said Quan. “Now, tonight here we are celebrating James Hong, Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau, Harry Shum Jr. The landscape looks so different now.”

Though not hosts, Quinta Brunson and Janelle James of “Abbott Elementary” began the ceremony with a few opening jokes, including one that suggested Viola Davis, a recent Grammy winner, is beyond EGOT status and has transcended into “ShEGOTallofthem.”

Brunson later returned to the stage with the cast of “Abbott Elementary” to accept the SAG award for best ensemble in a comedy series. Brunson, the sitcom’s creator and one of its producers, said of her castmates, “These people bring me back down to Earth.”

Other TV awards went to Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Jeremy Allen White of the Chicago-made restaurant series “The Bear.”

The ceremony’s first award went to a winner from last year: Jessica Chastain. A year after winning for her lead performance in the film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Chastain won best female actor in a TV movie or limited series for Showtime’s country music power couple series “George & Tammy.” Chastain jetted in from previews on the upcoming Broadway revival of “A Doll’s House.”

After the SAG Awards, presented by the film and television acting guild SAG-AFTRA, lost their broadcast home at TNT/TBS, Netflix signed on to stream the ceremony.

Sunday’s livestream meant a slightly scaled-down vibe. Without a broadcast time limit, winners weren’t played off. A regal and unbothered Sam Elliott, winner for male actor in a TV movie or limited series for “1883,” spoke well past his allotted time.

Another streaming effect: No bleeping.

Last year, the top winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards all corresponded exactly with the Academy Awards winners. The SAG Awards are considered one of the most reliable Oscar bellwethers. Actors make up the biggest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the largest sway. Last year, “CODA” triumphed at SAG before winning best picture at the Oscars, while Ariana DeBose, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Troy Kotsur all won both a SAG Award and an Academy Award.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ puts Idris Elba’s crime-solving genius in a gruesome, over-the-top spectacle
‘We Have a Ghost’ goes for humor over horror
Intoxicating ‘Cocaine Bear’ goes hilariously off the rails
On ‘The Reluctant Traveler,’ faraway places win over the wary Eugene Levy
Things to do in Chicago Feb. 23-March 1: The Mix
‘Party Down’ springs back up for hilarious Season 3
The Latest
Lightfoot campaign manager Valerie Martin: “Black women are fundamentally the mayor’s core base. They have stood with her. They have seen all the work that she’s done in their communities and we know they are coming out to vote.”
Columnists
At final rally, Mayor Lori Lightfoot revs up crucial backers: Black women
Lori Lightfoot ran a longshot race in 2019. This time round, the stakes are higher, and her support from Black women is crucial for her re-election to a second term.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Jack Johnson shoots a puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Jack Johnson to Avalanche for Andreas Englund
Johnson will get to chase another Stanley Cup in Colorado, while Englund — a 27-year-old defenseman who has made 36 NHL appearances this season — will fill his spot in the Hawks’ lineup.
By Ben Pope
 
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal awaits a groundball during infield practice last month at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ. Madrigal worked at third base over the offseason to prepare for the transition this year.
Cubs
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal ‘comfortable’ in first game at third base
Madrigal has played second base almost exclusively in his professional career.
By Maddie Lee
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls continue to ugly up games as they move closer to play-in spot
It wasn’t artwork by any means, but considering the must-win attitude the Bulls have to embrace if they want to be relevant by the end of the regular season, they’ll take the win over the Wizards on Sunday. Grime and all.
By Joe Cowley
 
Kodak_Black_Arrested.jpg
Music
Kodak Black: Arrest warrant issued for rapper in Florida
He’s accused of failing a drug test while on bail for a trafficking charge
By Associated Press
 