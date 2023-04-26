Bob Odenkirk joining ‘The Bear’: REPORT

FX’s Golden Globe-winning hit series “The Bear” is getting a new personage in the form of Bob Odenkirk, when Season 2 gets underway in June.

The news was reported in an exclusive by Variety late Wednesday.

Odenkirk, a Berwyn native and Second City alum, arrives fresh from his run (and Emmy Award nominated turn) as the iconic Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman from “Breaking Bad” and spinoff “Better Call Saul.” The latter series concluded its run in 2022.

On his follow-up series “Lucky Hank,” airing now on AMC, he plays a cynical professor undergoing a midlife crisis.

“The Bear” follows the exploits of fine dining chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, who returns run the Chicago beef sandwich shop once owned and operated by his father and late brother, with the help of an eclectic staff, played by bon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Abby Elliott. White earlier this year took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy TV series.

According to Variety, FX declined to comment on the news or provide details on Odenkirk’s character.

Season 1 spoiler alert!

Season 1 of “The Bear,” which concluded last year with Carmy’s decision to shutter the restaurant, is now streaming on Hulu.