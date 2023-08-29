The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
CBS honoring the late Bob Barker with prime-time special

Barker commanded the show’s stage from 1972 to 2007. His tribute will be hosted by Drew Carey, his replacement and still the show’s host now.

By  Associated Press
   
FILE - Television host Bob Barker appears on the set of his show, “The Price is Right” in Los Angeles on July 25, 1985. CBS says it will air a tribute on Thursday to Barker, who died at age 99 last weekend at his home in Los Angeles.

Television host Bob Barker appears on the set of “The Price is Right” in Los Angeles in 1985. CBS says it will air a tribute on Thursday to Barker, who died at age 99 last weekend at his home in Los Angeles.

AP, File

NEW YORK — CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker a last run on television with a prime-time tribute special that will air on the network Thursday night.

“The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker,” scheduled for 7 p.m. will be replayed Labor Day in the game show’s regular daytime slot, which is 10 a.m.

The smooth-talking host, who urged participants to “come on down” and play the enduring game that required them to guess the price of consumer goods, died at age 99 Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.

With his signature long, thin microphone, Barker commanded the show’s stage from 1972 to 2007. His tribute will be hosted by Drew Carey, his replacement and still the show’s host now.

The show of highlights from Barker’s 50-year television career will feature clips from his first and last days on “The Price is Right.” Barker hosted the game show “Truth or Consequences” before that.

It will illustrate Barker’s ability to make the most out of every moment, said Margot Wain, senior vice president of daytime television at CBS.

“Bob was one-of-a-kind,” Wain said. “He’ll be remembered as an extraordinary host, a devoted animal activist and, as he would put it, ‘a loyal friend and true.’”

