Oscar nominations 2024: Complete list of Academy Award contenders

Here are the nominees in the 96th Academy Awards, to be presented March 10:

Best picture

“American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things,” “The Zone of Interest.”

Best actor

Bradley Cooper of “Maestro”; Colman Domingo of “Rustin”; Paul Giamatti of “The Holdovers”; Cillian Murphy of “Oppenheimer”; Jeffrey Wright of “American Fiction.”

Best actress

Annette Bening of “Nyad,” Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Sandra Hüller of “Anatomy of a Fall”; Carey Mulligan of “Maestro”; Emma Stone of “Poor Things”

Supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown of “American Fiction,” Robert De Niro of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robert Downey Jr. of “Oppenheimer,” Ryan Gosling of “Barbie” and Mark Ruffalo of “Poor Things.”

Supporting actress

Emily Blunt of “Oppenheimer,” Danielle Brooks of “The Color Purple,” America Ferrera of “Barbie,” Jodie Foster of “Nyad” and Da’Vine Joy Randolph of “The Holdovers.”

Directing

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”; Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”; Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”; Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”; Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest.”

Animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”; “Ninety-Five Senses”; “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”; “Pachyderme”; “Our Uniform.”

Costume Design

“Barbie”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Napoleon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things.”

Live action short film

“The After”; “Invincible”; “Knight of Fortune”; “Red, White and Blue”; “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.”

Makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things”; “Society of the Snow”

Original score

“American Fiction”; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Oppenheimer”; “Poor Things.”

Adapted screenplay

“American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things,” “The Zone of Interest.”

Original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Maestro,” “May December,” “Past Lives.”

Animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron”; “Elemental”; “Nimona”; “Robot Dreams”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

Cinematography

“El Conde,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things.”

Documentary feature

“Four Daughters”; “20 Days in Mariupol”; “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”; “The Eternal Memory”; “To Kill a Tiger.”

Documentary short film

“The ABCs of Book Banning,” “The Barber of Little Rock,” “Island in Between,” “The Last Repair Shop,” “Nai Nai & Wai Po.”

Film editing

“Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things.”

International feature

“Society of the Snow” (Spain); “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom); “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany); “Io Capitano” (Italy); “Perfect Days” (Japan)

Original song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”; “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”; “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”; “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.”

Production design

“Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Napoleon,” “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things.”

Sound

“The Creator,” “Maestro,” “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Part One,” “Oppenheimer,” “The Zone of Interest.”

Visual effects

“The Creator,” “Godzilla Minus One,” “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3,” “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Part One,” “Napoleon.”