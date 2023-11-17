The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
This mural in Northbrook featuring colorful birds and other elements of the outdoors was painted recently by Terry Luc and Gerry Luc.

Terry Luc and Gerry Luc painted this mural in Northbrook.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Murals and Mosaics Entertainment and Culture Art

In Northbrook mural, nods to nature and, of course, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Terry Luc and Gerry Luc included a water tower bearing the words “Save Ferris” like a real one nearby was painted for the 1986 movie by John Hughes, who grew up in Northbrook.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE In Northbrook mural, nods to nature and, of course, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’
SHARE In Northbrook mural, nods to nature and, of course, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

A new mural in Northbrook is heavy on nature, with flowers, trees, a hummingbird, a cardinal, a red-tailed hawk, a bee, a caterpillar and a butterfly to give a sense of outdoor beauty.

And, this being Northbrook, there’s also a water tower emblazoned with the words: “Save Ferris.”

The father-and-son artists who painted it, Terry Luc and Gerry Luc, point to a real water tower not far away that, now blank, could be seen bearing those words in the 1986 movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” The classic comedy, set in the north suburbs, was written and directed by John Hughes, who grew up in Northbrook and died in 2009.

“It’s definitely a really cool part of Northbrook history,” says the younger Luc, 24. “I don’t think people fully understand the creativity that comes out of the Chicago area.”

Related

Part of the new Northbrook mural, which includes a nod to the John Hughes movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Part of the new Northbrook mural, which includes a nod to the John Hughes movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

His father, 64, says the mural piece was meant to be “joyful.”

Kathryn Ciesla, Northbrook’s village president, suggested doing a mural, having seen them elsewhere and thinking “art can evoke in a really subtle way really great emotions” and “generate some community pride.”

Terry Luc says Ciesla “contacted me in late September about doing the mural and asked me if I could get it done before the end of the year. I knew I would need to create a design that everyone would love and that could get approved by the art commission and the village very easily and very quickly so that we could start as soon as possible and finish before the weather turned wintry.”

He settled on the four seasons: “A longtime Northbrook resident, I really appreciate living through the seasons here.

Gerry Luc (left) and his father Terry Luc in front of their Northbrook mural.

Gerry Luc (left) and his father Terry Luc in front of their Northbrook mural.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

“With our parks, forest preserves and tree-lined trees, experiencing the changing seasons is a beautiful thing. As locals or flatlanders, we don’t really appreciate the beauty of our part of the country, much less Northbrook itself. We don’t have mountains or oceans, so many people think it is boring here. In fact, it is a beautiful place to live. And I hoped that a mural such as this would remind people of the beauty we have right here at home.

“We also have more wildlife than we realize, including amazing birds. I wanted to have one bird to go with each season.”

Painted on the brick exterior of a florist shop, it’s on Shermer Road across from the Metra tracks.

Terry Luc says “the idea is to subtly make people think about the beauty of the birds and other wild things that we live with all around us.”

A red-tailed hawk and a cardinal are among the birds portrayed in a new Northbrook mural.

A red-tailed hawk and a cardinal are among the birds portrayed in a new Northbrook mural.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Terry Luc, who usually works on canvas, says he got his son involved because “Gerry is an amazing artist. Now, while I have created many large-scale, acrylic paintings, I had never done an outdoor mural. Gerry, however, recently painted a large outdoor mural downstate in Champaign at the bar Kams that featured caricatures of various U. of I. alums.

“Having him work on this project with me was a dream come true. And although I came up with the original design, Gerry really took the lead on the project.”

Gerry Luc says he wanted to include images he thought kids might relate to, like the caterpillar, and also wanted the style of the piece to draw in part from and reflect Chicago street art, with a “cartoonish balloon feel to it.”

Murals and Mosaics Newsletter

Chicago’s murals and mosaics sidebar

Chicago’s murals & mosaics

Part of a series on public art in the city and suburbs. More murals are added every week.

Click on the map below for a selection of Chicago-area murals

Murals and Mosaics
Artist from New York gives his take on Chicago in new Logan Square mural
Murals and Mosaics
Why does this Lake View mural picture an octopus, seahorses and a skywriting rat?
Murals and Mosaics
Humboldt Park artist Stef Skills loves Public Enemy and paid tribute to the hip-hop icons with a mural
View More Stories In Murals and Mosaics
The Latest
Stuffed Acorn Squash With Quinoa, Shiitakes and Cranberries&nbsp;
Recipes
Stuffed acorn squash — a menu centerpiece worthy of your Thanksgiving table
The squash can be roasted and stuffed in advance of serving for easy entertaining.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Neislymar Gonzalez, 24, a migrant from Venezuela, with her 4-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, sit inside the Central Police District station, where they were staying in May.
Immigration
Mayor Johnson spells out 60-day shelter rule, migrants worry as they await work permits
Effective Friday, all migrants entering shelters have 60 days before they must leave. The rule comes as they await work permits, which can take months.
By Michael Loria
 
Maria Pike holds a photo of her son Ricky Pike at her home in Pilsen. Ricky Pike was shot when a man riding in his car was mistaken for a gang member because he was wearing a green Oakland A’s hat.
Chicago gangs
‘Your debt to society is not fully paid,’ mother tells son’s killer after conviction is tossed, and he pleads guilty to a lesser charge
Maria Pike sought closure for more than a decade. Now, when the man who killed her son Ricky was paroled, she told a Cook County judge that justice hadn’t been served.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Trains are shown on an overpass at the Howard Street CTA station.
Transportation
CTA Yellow Line service still suspended after crash injured dozens on North Side
The National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a press briefing for later Friday. At least two people have filed lawsuits after the wreck .
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road in Des Plaines, pictured in July 2020.
Casinos and Gambling
Cyberattack on Rivers Casino leaves data vulnerable for gamblers, workers
Leaders of the Des Plaines gaming emporium say there hasn’t yet been any sign of fraud or identity theft as a result of the breach, but the data could be dangerous in the wrong hands.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 