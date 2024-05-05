The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bernard Hill, actor who played 'Titanic' captain, dies at 79

As Théoden, King of Rohan, in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,’ he delivered a rousing cry before leading his forces into battle.

By  Associated Press
   
Actor Bernard Hill arrives for the TV BAFTA's in London in 2006.

Yui Mok/AP

LONDON — Actor Bernard Hill, who went down with the ship as the captain in “Titanic,” has died. Hill, 79, passed away Sunday morning, agent Lou Coulson said.

In the blockbuster 1997 film, Hill played Captain Edward Smith, one of the only characters based on a real person. As the doomed ship takes on water, Hill’s character silently retreats to the wheelhouse. As the cabin groans under the pressure of the waves, he takes a final breath and grabs the wheel as water bursts through the windows.

Hill joined the “Lord Of The Rings” franchise in the second film of the trilogy, 2002’s “The Two Towers,” as Théoden, King of Rohan. The following year, he reprised the role in “Return of the King.”

Bernard Hill plays King Theoden in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers."

New Line Cinema

In one of the latter film’s most memorable scenes, Hill’s character fires up his overmatched forces by delivering a battle cry on horseback that sends his troops thundering downhill toward the enemy and his own imminent death.

“Arise, arise, riders of Théoden!” Hill hollers. “Spears shall be shaken, shields shall be splintered! A sword day, a red day, ere the sun rises! Ride now! Ride now! Ride! Ride for ruin and the world’s ending! Death! Death! Death!”

Hill first made a name for himself as Yosser Hughes in “Boys From the Blackstuff,” a 1982 British TV miniseries about five unemployed men.

He was nominated for an award in 1983 from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for the role, and the show won the BAFTA for best drama series.

His death came the same day the second series of the BBC drama “The Responder” was to air, in which he played the father of the show’s star, Martin Freeman.

“Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent, said Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.”

