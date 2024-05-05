Report of shots fired forces route change for Cinco de Mayo parade in Little Village

Emergency crews responded to a call of shots fired Sunday afternoon along the Cinco de Mayo parade route in Little Village, fire officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene near Cermak Road and Washtenaw Avenue but did not transport any individuals.

Chicago police have not released any information on the incident.

Chicago police at the scene worked to reroute the parade to avoid the area. Originally scheduled to go west along Cermak from Damen Avenue to Marshall Boulevard, the parade instead headed south on Damen to Blue Island Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.