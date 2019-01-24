1 injured in Naperville fire sparked by cooking accident

One person was treated for minor injuries after a cooking accident caused an apartment building to catch on fire Wednesday evening in west suburban Naperville.

At 9:47 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire on the third floor of an apartment building in the 1400 block of Fairway Drive, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Someone had been cooking and accidentally set the kitchen on fire, the fire department said. Firefighters battled blaze and smoke in the third-floor unit as well as in the ones directly below it.

Nine adults and three children escaped the fire, the fire department said. One resident of the unit that originally caught on fire suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Three apartment units were destroyed by smoke and water damage, the fire department said. The American Red Cross was called to help them with housing.