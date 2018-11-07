Robyn Gabel has won the 18th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Julie Cho, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed Gabel for the 18th District Illinois House seat, saying she, “was a leader in bringing automatic voter registration to the state and the Future Energy Jobs Act.”
Gabel has been a State Representative in the 18th district since 2010. Gabel worked as a legislative assistant for then-Alderman Luis Gutierrez, and she worked for Harold Washington’s campaign for Mayor of Chicago in 1983.
Cho has not been involved in any political activity. Cho has worked in hospital administrations and as a healthcare consultant. She is heavily involved with the Korean community in Chicago.
