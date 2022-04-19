The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Springfield News Metro/State

Healing injury? Or adding insult? Pritzker signs budget with tax relief, fiscal fixes — but GOP sees ‘cynical’ election-year politics

“There’s more to be done to overcome the challenges of the pandemic recession, the fiscal mismanagement of the past and the rising prices caused by worldwide inflation,” Pritzker said. “But we’ve made tremendous progress.”

Mitchell Armentrout By Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Healing injury? Or adding insult? Pritzker signs budget with tax relief, fiscal fixes — but GOP sees ‘cynical’ election-year politics
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the fiscal year 2023 budget into law during a news conference Tuesday morning at Chicago State University on the South Side.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the fiscal year 2023 budget into law during a news conference Tuesday morning at Chicago State University on the South Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed a $46 billion budget package into law that promises to increase education spending, reinforce the state’s “rainy day” fund and put an extra dent in Illinois’ monstrous pension debt — all while sending $50 checks to millions of Illinoisans in a tough election year.

Republicans slammed the spending plan as an “insulting” effort to buy votes. Pritzker, taking a victory lap with fellow Democratic leaders during a news conference at Chicago State University, said it was the latest step in undoing years of devastating cuts implemented under GOP ex-Gov. Bruce Rauner.

“There’s more to be done to overcome the challenges of the pandemic recession, the fiscal mismanagement of the past and the rising prices caused by worldwide inflation,” Pritzker said. “But we’ve made tremendous progress.”

Related

Education investments in the budget — which passed through Democratic supermajorities in the General Assembly earlier this month — amount to $12 billion, including a $350 million increase in evidence-based funding for K-12 schools.

The spending plan forecasts a rare-for-Illinois budget surplus of $444 million as the economy emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Democratic budget leaders are using that windfall to put $1 billion in the “rainy day fund,” the pool of money set aside for emergencies. It had pretty much run dry, catching the state flat-footed when the virus swept two years ago.

On top of that, almost $10 billion will go toward the state’s annual pension fund contribution, about $200 million more than required.

Those moves were made with an eye toward a potential credit upgrade from Wall Street ratings agencies, at least one of which has given an early thumbs-up to the Democratic spending package. A Fitch Ratings analyst previously said it “could support a return to the state’s pre-pandemic rating or higher.”

Flanked by legislators and supporters, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the fiscal year 2023 budget into law during a news conference Tuesday morning at Chicago State University on the South Side.

Flanked by legislators and supporters, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the fiscal year 2023 budget into law during a news conference Tuesday morning at Chicago State University on the South Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Democratic Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in a statement that the budget “sends a clear signal to the credit rating agencies that Illinois is budgeting responsibly and merits further upgrades.”

Pritzker said that “firm fiscal foundation” will come along with $1.8 billion in tax relief, most of it temporary, to address inflation.

The Democratic plan includes a one-year suspension of the state grocery tax, a six-month delay of a 2-cent-per-gallon increase in the gas tax; property tax rebates of up to $300 for many homeowners; and a permanent expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit from 18% to 20%.

Additionally, Illinoisans who earn less than $200,000 per year will receive $50 checks, plus $100 per dependent. Lawmakers also scheduled a sales tax holiday on back-to-school items and many clothing items from Aug. 5-14.

Illinois Republican Party chairman Don Tracy branded those measures as “insulting temporary election-year gimmicks.”

“What Pritzker’s budget doesn’t do is give permanent tax relief to overtaxed Illinoisans, fully replenish the unemployment trust fund, or construct a path to budget stability for when the federal bailout cash runs out soon,” Tracy said in a statement.

“Pritzker approved a cynical budget that positions Democrats to push for tax hikes in the future and attempts to buy votes instead of providing financial stewardship and meaningful tax relief to working families.”

The governor dismissed GOP barbs of his good-news budget, saying Republicans “seem to prefer spelunking for misery over offering real solutions.”

The spending plan goes into effect July 1.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the fiscal year 2023 budget into law during a news conference Tuesday morning at Chicago State University on the South Side.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the fiscal year 2023 budget into law during a news conference Tuesday morning at Chicago State University on the South Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In Politics
CPD shifting cops to more violent beats as summer approaches, Brown says
Food packager plans to build a new plant, add jobs on the South Side
Interim Park District Supt. Rosa Escareno says she would welcome chance to be permanent replacement for ousted boss Mike Kelly
Willie Wilson announces 3rd gas giveaway
The ‘Alaska’ pollock in your McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish could be fueling Russia’s war on Ukraine
Democrat Giannoulias in the driver’s seat in race for campaign cash in hotly contested secretary of state contest
The Latest
A microscope image shows changes in cells indicative of prostate cancer. Most prostate cancers are harmless, but treating the disease even when it’s a low-risk form could lead needlessly to sexual dysfunction and incontinence, according to a report in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Health
U. of C. doctor: Calling low-grade prostate cancer by a less scary name would avoid needless surgeries
Dr. Scott Eggener of the University of Chicago is reviving a debate on how to explain this ‘least aggressive, wimpiest form of prostate cancer that is literally incapable of causing symptoms or spreading.’
By Carla K. Johnson | AP
 
merlin_105256426.jpg
Crime
CPD shifting cops to more violent beats as summer approaches, Brown says
With shootings and homicides both down after a historically violence 2022, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the department is now prioritizing 55 police beats that account for half the violence in the city.
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 
TRANSITMASKS_042022_01.JPG
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: April 19, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson speaks during a press conference in his condo in the Loop, Tuesday morning, April 20, 2022, where he announced that he is hosting another gas giveaway in multiple gas stations in Cook County on April 23. This is going to be Wilson’s third gas giveaway.
La Voz Chicago
Willie Wilson planea regalar gasolina por tercera vez
La iniciativa está planeada para el sábado en lugares aún por anunciarse en todo el Condado de Cook.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Aaron Smith, who produces and hosts the Escaping the Odds podcast which highlights the triumphant stories of people who bounced back from prison through entrepreneurship and business, poses in his studio on April 13, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Ex prisionero del sur de Chicago aprovecha su segunda oportunidad para cambiar la narrativa
Desde que salió de la prisión federal hace tres años, Aaron Smith, del lado sur, ha dedicado su tiempo a compartir historias de convictos convertidos en empresarios.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 