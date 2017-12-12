2 armed robberies reported on same Woodlawn block

Two armed robberies were reported different days on the same block in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

Victims agreed to purchase items online and once they arrived to the agreed upon pickup location were robbed at gunpoint, according to a statement from Chicago Police.

Both robberies happened in the 6300 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said. The first occurred at 7:48 p.m. Dec. 6 and the second at 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The robber was described as a 18 to 30-year-old black man with a medium complexion, 150 to 160 pounds and between 5-foot-7 and 6-feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.