2 boys wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two teenage boys were wounded Thursday night in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The boys, both 16, were walking about 6:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Harding when someone in a dark-colored Jeep opened fire as it drove by, according to Chicago Police.

One boy suffered a graze wound to his right leg and the other suffered a graze wound to his neck, police said. Both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.