2 killed in crash with semi in Will County

Two people were killed in a crash with a semitrailer early Sunday in the southwest suburbs.

Eric R. Seeley, 22, of Monee, and an unidentified male passenger who was in his vehicle were pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said both died when their vehicle was involved in a crash with a semitrailer at Wilmington-Peotone and Ceder roads in unincorporated Will County.

Autopsies were scheduled for Monday.

The passengers’s identity will need to be confirmed by scientific means, the coroner’s office said.