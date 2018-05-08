2 men shot in West Englewood drive-by attack

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, ages 24 and 27, were on foot in the 6600 block of South Justine at 1:58 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired at them, according to Chicago Police.

The 27-year-old was shot in the head, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The younger man was shot in the leg and was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.