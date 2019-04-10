2 shot, 1 fatally, in Roseland drive-by attack

One man was killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting in Roseland on the South Side.

Two men were walking about 10:16 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of East 102nd Place when someone inside of a passing gray Kia SUV fired at them, Chicago police said.

One man, 23, was shot in the back and pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other man, 30, was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.