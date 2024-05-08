Community warning issued after string of armed robberies in Bucktown

Chicago police issued a community warning after a string of armed robberies over the last week on the Northwest Side.

Four of the robberies occurred within half an hour May 2 in the Bucktown neighborhood, Chicago police said. Two other robberies happened Wednesday morning in the same neighborhood.

In each robbery, four males wearing masks and black clothing got out of a gray Dodge Durango and pointed a gun with an extended magazine at the victims before demanding their property, police said.

Below are the locations of the armed robberies:

