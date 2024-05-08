Community warning issued after string of armed robberies in Bucktown
Chicago police issued a community warning after a string of armed robberies over the last week on the Northwest Side.
Four of the robberies occurred within half an hour May 2 in the Bucktown neighborhood, Chicago police said. Two other robberies happened Wednesday morning in the same neighborhood.
In each robbery, four males wearing masks and black clothing got out of a gray Dodge Durango and pointed a gun with an extended magazine at the victims before demanding their property, police said.
Below are the locations of the armed robberies:
- May 2 in the 2300 block of West Charleston Avenue at 6 a.m.
- May 2 in the 1900 block of North Hoyne Avenue at 6:18 a.m.
- May 2 in the 2000 block of North Leavitt Street at 6:25 a.m.
- May 2 in the 2100 block of North Oakley Avenue at 6:27 a.m.
- May 8 in the 1700 block of West Armitage Avenue at 5:45 a.m.
- May 8 in the 2000 block of North Winchester Avenue at 6 a.m.
