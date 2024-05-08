Girl, 3, and man on bike struck by car in the Loop
A woman was driving east on 11th Street when she turned right onto South Wabash Avenue and hit the man who was riding a bike with the girl. The man and child were hospitalized in good condition.
A 3-year-old girl and a man on a bike were struck and injured Wednesday by a motorist in the Loop.
A woman was driving a Subaru about 6 p.m. eastbound on East 11th Street when she turned right onto South Wabash Avenue and struck the man who was riding a bike with the girl, Chicago police said.
The girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, and the man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Both were listed in good condition, police said.
The driver was issued a citation, police said.
