Missing woman, 18, last seen in South Commons

Naomi Cameron was last seen March 8 in the 2700 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago police

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing woman who was last seen in South Commons.

Naomi Cameron, 18, was last seen March 8 in the 2700 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago police said. She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, silver or gold-colored short boots and had a red and blue backpack.

She is a 5-foot-4, 165 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She walks with a limp and has a scar on her left heel, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

