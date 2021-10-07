Man, 89, fatally struck by vehicle on Bishop Ford Expressway

An 89-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday on the Bishop Ford Expressway near the Pullman neighborhood.

The pedestrian was hit shortly before 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 115th Street, Illinois State Police said in a statement. He died at the scene.

His name has not been released, but he was listed as an 89-year-old Chicago resident by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lanes were closed until around 5 a.m. for an investigation, state police said.