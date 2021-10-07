 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man, 89, fatally struck by vehicle on Bishop Ford Expressway

The pedestrian was hit early Thursday in on Interstate 94 near 115th Street, state police say.

An 89-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Thursday on the Bishop Ford Expressway near the Pullman neighborhood.

The pedestrian was hit shortly before 1 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 115th Street, Illinois State Police said in a statement. He died at the scene.

His name has not been released, but he was listed as an 89-year-old Chicago resident by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lanes were closed until around 5 a.m. for an investigation, state police said.

