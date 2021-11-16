Facing firing, Chicago’s controversial police union boss formally retires from CPD

John Catanzara, the controversial president of Chicago’s largest police union, formally retired from the city’s police force Tuesday morning, effectively ending a lengthy disciplinary case that could have resulted in his firing.

Catanzara’s attorney, Tim Grace, confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times that his client submitted the necessary paperwork to retire.

The move comes a day after Catanzara announced his intention to call it quits during the first hearing in his disciplinary case. He was accused of a string of departmental rule violations, including making a series of obscene and inflammatory social media posts and generating false reports against superior officers, most notably former Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Lauren Freeman, the hearing officer overseeing the case, suspended the proceedings after Catanzara’s curveball and announced they would resume Tuesday morning.

Catanzara later told reporters that he now plans to run for mayor as he took shots at Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who he has repeatedly butted heads with. “I’m running against the mayor to change this damn city and the direction it’s on,” he said.

On Tuesday, Grace announced that Catanzara’s resignation was effective immediately. Jim Lydon, an attorney for the Chicago Police Department, then moved to withdraw the list of charges without prejudice, meaning they could potentially be brought again.

Catanzara wasn’t present for the hearing, which was held via teleconference.

Freeman asked Lydon to send an accompanying written motion to the Chicago Police Board, the body charged with deciding police disciplinary cases. Max Caproni, the executive director of the police board, said that’s likely unnecessary, noting the board will consider Lydon’s oral motion during its meeting on Nov. 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.