Body found at 31st Street Beach a week after man went missing there

Police wouldn’t say if the body was that of Oribi Zachary Kontein, 26, who has been missing since Oct. 26.

By David Struett

A body was found at 31st Street Beach late Thursday morning, a week after a man went missing there.

The body was found on the shoreline around 10:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The man, who was Black and between 20 and 27 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police wouldn’t say if he was Oribi Zachary Kontein, 26, who went missing Oct. 26 at the beach. His car had been left parked nearby with personal items inside, friends said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the man’s identity or cause of death.

