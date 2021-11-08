 clock menu more-arrow no yes
16-year-old last seen in Irving Woods believed to be in danger

Nicholas Guevara was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday at his residence in the 3800 block of North Osage Avenue, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Nicholas Guevara was last seen Sunday at his residence on the Northwest Side.
Chicago Police Department

A 16-year-old last seen Sunday at his residence in Irving Woods was believed to be in danger, according to Chicago police.

Nicholas Guevara was last seen about 6 p.m. Sunday at his residence in the 3800 block of North Osage Avenue, police said.

He’s 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair and olive complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top t-shirt, white basketball shorts, white socks and white Air Jordan shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or 312-746-6554.

