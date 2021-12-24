 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Cook County judge, 21 court employees test positive for COVID-19

Since the start of the pandemic 32 judges have tested positive for coronavirus

By Sun-Times Wire
Cook County Criminal Courts, 2601 S. California Blvd.
Since the start of the pandemic 32 Cook County judges have tested positive for coronavirus
Sun-Times file

A Cook County judge and 21 employees have newly tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for Chief Judge Timothy Evans Cook County said Friday.

The judge most recently was working at Branch 35, 727 E. 111th St., according to Evans’ office, which said 32 judges have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Five of the courts employees are from the public guardian’s juvenile division and work in the juvenile courthouse, and three work in Evans’s office.

Two work for the Juvenile Probation Department, one for the Adult Probation Department at the Markham regional courthouse, seven at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, two for the court reporters office, one who was last at the Rolling Meadows regional courthouse, one who was last at the Rockwell courts warehouse at 2323 S. Rockwell St. and one who works for the Social Service Department and was last at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

