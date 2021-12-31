 clock menu more-arrow no yes
1 dead, 17-year-old among 2 injured after crash in Humboldt Park

About 11:50 p.m., a car with four occupants was going west in the 3200 block of West Division Street when the driver lost control, striking an unoccupied parked car and a tree, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man died and a 17-year-old boy was among two injured in a crash Dec. 30, 2021 on the Northwest Side.
One person was dead and a 17-year-old boy among two others injured Thursday night after a crash in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 11:50 p.m., a car with four occupants was going west in the 3200 block of West Division Street when the driver lost control, striking an unoccupied parked car and a tree, Chicago police said.

One of the passengers, an 18-year-old man, suffered body trauma and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.

A 17-year-old boy who was also a passenger in the car was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with minor injuries, and was listed in good condition, officials said.

The driver of the car, a second 18-year-old man, was taken to Stroger with minor injuries, police said. He was listed in good condition, authorities said.

The fourth occupant, a woman, 18, was uninjured in the crash and refused medical treatment, police said.

Citations were pending.

