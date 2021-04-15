 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Immigration advocates planning May 1 rally to push for reform

Immigration advocates in Chicago are pushing for legislation that will provide a path toward legalization for those living in the country without legal status.

By Elvia Malagón
Immigration activists Tanya Lozano and Elvira Arellano were at Federal Plaza in the Loop Thursday, April 15 to announce plans for a May 1 rally that will start at Union Park and end at the plaza.
Immigration activists Tanya Lozano and Elvira Arellano were at Federal Plaza in the Loop Thursday to announce plans for a May 1 rally that will start at Union Park and end at the plaza. The groups want to push for legalization for all undocumented immigrants.
Screenshot

Immigration advocates in Chicago are planning a May 1 rally to push the Biden administration to legalize undocumented immigrants across the country.

The rally is expected to start at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., with participants then marching to Federal Plaza in the Loop, organizers said Thursday at a news conference at the plaza.

Elvira Arellano, a longtime immigration activist, said it’s been about 15 years since she sought sanctuary from deportation at a Chicago church. But even now, she said, many immigrants still live “in the shadows.”

“The government wants our taxes, but it doesn’t want to give us a legal status to stay here with our families,” Arellano said in Spanish. “We are workers who throughout the pandemic haven’t stopped working.”

Artemio Arreola, of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, joins a group of advocates Thursday, April 15, 2021, as they announce plans for a rally to push for the legalization of undocumented immigrants.
Artemio Arreola, of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, joins a group of advocates Thursday at Federal Plaza to announce plans for a rally on May 1 to push for the legalization of undocumented immigrants.
Screenshot from video

President Joe Biden has called for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. In Illinois, there’s an estimated 437,000 immigrants living without legal status, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Tanya Lozano, of Healthy Hood Chicago, also spoke at the news conference.

The rally and march, she said, are being planned as the coronavirus pandemic continues and as many are mourning the death of Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police in Little Village.

Given all that, Lozano said, “we are in the fight for our lives.”

Kobi Guillory, of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, said he planned to join the groups in solidarity because he sees a link between the hurdles immigrants face and those fatally shot by police, such as George Floyd.

“The same system that terrorizes the families of immigrants is the same system that terrorizes the families of Black and Brown people in this city and in cities across the country,” Guillory said.

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Kobi Guillory, of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, joins immigration groups Thursday, April 15, 2021, as they announce plans for a march from Union Park to Federal Plaza.
Kobi Guillory, of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, joins immigration groups at Federal Plaza on Thursday to announce plans for a May 1 march.
Screenshot from video

Next Up In News

The Latest

3 tips to save on your groceries amid rising prices, inflation

Shoppers are feeling the price hikes, particularly with countless product shortages and widespread supply chain disruptions.

By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY

Group cites more worker complaints against El Milagro

Employees of the tortilla manufacturer have alleged it violates federal labor law. Now a support group says the employees have filed additional complaints with state and city agencies.

By David Roeder

‘Antlers’ a scary story of being traumatized by a monster — and by reality

What does a boy do when the murderous beast in the attic is his dad?

By Richard Roeper

Woman sentenced to probation for lying to 911 operator about baby being inside carjacked vehicle

Sade Owens, 31, during a hearing Thursday pleaded guilty to a single count of making a false report to a 911 operator, court records show.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Blackhawks add Jonathan Toews, Henrik Borgstrom to growing COVID list

The Hawks now have five players, including Toews and Patrick Kane, and three assistant coaches on the COVID list.

By Ben Pope

Former hotel workers sue Swissotel Chicago, accused it of violating ‘Right to Return to Work’ ordinance

Swissotel didn’t respond to a request for comment, but sent a letter to the women’s attorney in August, arguing the ordinance doesn’t apply to the three women because they were "terminated," not "laid off."

By Manny Ramos