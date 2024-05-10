Caleb Williams 'excited' for opportunity Bears are giving friend John Jackson III

Quarterback Caleb Williams stayed a few minutes after practice to throw to a familiar face — John Jackson III, his former USC teammate whom the Bears have in for a tryout.

Jackson, one of Williams’ good friends, caught 35 passes for 267 yards last season after transferring to Nevada. He is in camp on a tryout basis.

“It’s awesome,” Williams said. “I’m excited for him and this opportunity. We’ve been working hard trying to dig into the playbook and things like that. Because he’s in a situation where he’s coming in here trying out … Just getting in here working hard, getting after it. Trying to give himself and myself the best advantage — and having a connection like that always helps.”

He had one catch for USC in 2022, the year Williams won the Heisman Trophy. He has deep USC roots — his dad graduated as the Trojans’ all-time receptions leader in 1989 before joining the Cardinals. His grandfather is a former USC offensive coordinator and running backs coach.