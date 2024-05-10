Caleb Williams 'excited' for opportunity Bears are giving friend John Jackson III
Jackson, one of Williams’ good friends, caught 35 passes for 267 yards last season after transferring to Nevada. He is in camp on a tryout basis.
Quarterback Caleb Williams stayed a few minutes after practice to throw to a familiar face — John Jackson III, his former USC teammate whom the Bears have in for a tryout.
Jackson, one of Williams’ good friends, caught 35 passes for 267 yards last season after transferring to Nevada. He is in camp on a tryout basis.
“It’s awesome,” Williams said. “I’m excited for him and this opportunity. We’ve been working hard trying to dig into the playbook and things like that. Because he’s in a situation where he’s coming in here trying out … Just getting in here working hard, getting after it. Trying to give himself and myself the best advantage — and having a connection like that always helps.”
He had one catch for USC in 2022, the year Williams won the Heisman Trophy. He has deep USC roots — his dad graduated as the Trojans’ all-time receptions leader in 1989 before joining the Cardinals. His grandfather is a former USC offensive coordinator and running backs coach.