The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 10, 2024
Bears Sports

Caleb Williams 'excited' for opportunity Bears are giving friend John Jackson III

Jackson, one of Williams’ good friends, caught 35 passes for 267 yards last season after transferring to Nevada. He is in camp on a tryout basis.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Caleb Williams 'excited' for opportunity Bears are giving friend John Jackson III
BEARS-051124-57.jpg

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, practices during Bears rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Friday, May 10, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Quarterback Caleb Williams stayed a few minutes after practice to throw to a familiar face — John Jackson III, his former USC teammate whom the Bears have in for a tryout.

Jackson, one of Williams’ good friends, caught 35 passes for 267 yards last season after transferring to Nevada. He is in camp on a tryout basis.

“It’s awesome,” Williams said. “I’m excited for him and this opportunity. We’ve been working hard trying to dig into the playbook and things like that. Because he’s in a situation where he’s coming in here trying out … Just getting in here working hard, getting after it. Trying to give himself and myself the best advantage — and having a connection like that always helps.”

He had one catch for USC in 2022, the year Williams won the Heisman Trophy. He has deep USC roots — his dad graduated as the Trojans’ all-time receptions leader in 1989 before joining the Cardinals. His grandfather is a former USC offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze: 'It's hard to imagine a better situation'
For once, maybe, the Bears have perfect timing as QB Caleb Williams arrives for 1st practice
Bears coach Matt Eberflus' offseason goal — laying the foundation for Caleb Williams
Halas Intrigue podcast: The Bears' Caleb Williams era is here
Bears keep it simple, smart by naming rookie Caleb Williams starting QB on Day 1
Bears QB Caleb Williams already ahead before first practice of rookie minicamp
The Latest
Chicago 52nd Pride Parade North Side 2023
Chicago
City bumps up number of Pride Parade entries to 150
Twenty-five more entries will be allowed to participate next month, still down from last year’s 199.
By Mariah Rush
 
BEARS-051124-55.jpg
Bears
For once, maybe, the Bears have perfect timing as QB Caleb Williams arrives for 1st practice
On top of everything else that sparks optimism at Halas Hall right now, Williams showed up to rookie minicamp well ahead of where most players in his position would be.
By Jason Lieser
 
San Diego Padres v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs put Dansby Swanson on IL with knee sprain, activate Seiya Suzuki before Pirates series
Swanson had been dealing with the injury for two weeks.
By Maddie Lee
 
POLICE, CRIME, SHOOTING, BULLET
Crime
Man fatally shot while walking in Dunning
The man was walking in the 3900 block of North Pittsburgh Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Artist Robert Earl Paige in front of a hand-painted and dyed (gum resist) on charmeuse, 45 x 62 1/2 inches.
Art
Chicago artist Robert Earl Paige is 'in pursuit of beauty'
The Hyde Park Art Center is staging “The United Colors of Robert Earl Paige,” the largest exhibition to date of the artist’s work, through Oct. 27. Beyond fabrics, it spans clay, textiles, collage and paintings on walls and floors.
By Erin Allen | WBEZJustin Bull | WBEZ, and 1 more
 