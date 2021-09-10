Chicagoans rally against Texas abortion law

About 150 abortion-rights activists rallied Friday afternoon in the Loop, decrying Texas’ new law that bans most abortions after about six weeks.

“At the heart of it all is that abortion is health care,” said Amy Whitaker, the chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, who said they have already seen patients from Texas travel to Illinois to seek care. “Abortion is essential.”

Organized by Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, the “Bans Off My Body” rally in Federal Plaza attracted about 20 anti-abortion counter-protesters.

“We’re celebrating the fact that Texas has passed the law that bans abortion after the heartbeat is detected,” said Ann Ritter, with the Pro-Life Action League. “It’s a step in the right direction.”

A brief but tense standoff ensued between opponents and supporters of the Texas law as abortion-rights activists chanted, “My body, my choice!” while counter-protesters held posters that read, “Abortion takes a human life.” No arrests were made.