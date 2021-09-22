Rev. Jackson released from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was discharged Wednesday from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab after receiving therapy there for Parkinson’s disease as he recovered from a bout of COVID-19.

“Both my parents are ever so thankful for all of the prayers, cards and calls they have received during this very trying period of their lives,” said son Jonathan Jackson in a statement released by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jesse Jackson Sr., 79, and Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were hospitalized Aug. 21 after testing positive for the virus.

A week later, Jonathan Jackson revealed his mother had been moved to intensive care, though she didn’t need a ventilator.

She was released from the hospital Sept. 6 and has remained at home, continuing to gain strength, her son said last week.

Jesse Jackson was transferred to the AbilityLab to undergo occupational and physical therapy for Parkinson’s disease as his COVID-19 symptoms abated.

Jacqueline Jackson didn’t initially get vaccinated, despite her husband publicly receiving a a shot in early January. She’s since spoken publicly about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Mrs. Jackson is “a true proponent now of everyone getting vaccinated,” her son said last week.