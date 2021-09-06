 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 Chicago-area residents die in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 near Wolf Road

Both drivers and the front seat passenger in the other vehicle died at the scene, state police said.

By Sun-Times Wire
Sun-Times file photo

Three people died in a wrong-way crash early Monday on Interstate 80 near Wolf Road in Will County.

Rishaunda R. Buckley, 28, of Chicago, was driving a Kia the wrong way in the westbound lanes around 12:15 a.m. when she crashed head-on into another vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

Both drivers and the front seat passenger in the other vehicle died at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the other car was Amanda R. Fouche, 30, of Aurora, and the passenger was Kyle C. Vance, 36, also of Aurora, state police said.

Westbound lanes of the expressway were closed until 5:25 a.m., state police said.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Eddie Jackson: ‘I hold myself to a higher standard’ after down 2020

Pro Football Focus listed him as the league’s 23rd-best safety entering this season

By Patrick Finley

Pullman National Monument a ‘testament to the power of our national parks’

Officials and politicians formally opened the monument to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

By Rachel Hinton

Man critically wounded in shooting near Robichaux Park on South Side

The shooting happened about 1 p.m. Monday in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Motorcycle passenger dies in West Rogers Park hit-and-run crash

Mohammad Shukor, 19, was on the back of a northbound Yamaha motorcycle that collided with an eastbound blue Honda Civic on North Western Avenue.

By David Struett

Biden directs federal aid to NY, NJ after deadly flooding

At least 50 people were killed in six Eastern states as record rainfall last Wednesday overwhelmed rivers and sewer systems.

By Associated Press

4-year-old boy among 5 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 53 others wounded

Eight children 17 years old and younger were shot over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

By Sun-Times Wire