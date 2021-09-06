3 Chicago-area residents die in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 near Wolf Road

Three people died in a wrong-way crash early Monday on Interstate 80 near Wolf Road in Will County.

Rishaunda R. Buckley, 28, of Chicago, was driving a Kia the wrong way in the westbound lanes around 12:15 a.m. when she crashed head-on into another vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

Both drivers and the front seat passenger in the other vehicle died at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the other car was Amanda R. Fouche, 30, of Aurora, and the passenger was Kyle C. Vance, 36, also of Aurora, state police said.

Westbound lanes of the expressway were closed until 5:25 a.m., state police said.