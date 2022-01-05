3 people die in River Grove house fire

Three adults died and another adult was injured in a wind-whipped house fire in west suburban River Grove Wednesday morning.

The fire began in a garage and spread to the rest of home around 7:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Grove Street, River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn said.

Three family members died inside the home, two on the second floor and one on the first, Flynn said.

A fourth adult was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical-but-stable condition.

Firefighters struggled with high winds and frozen hydrants, Flynn said. The fire was extinguished in a few hours.

The state fire marshal was assisting in investigating the fire’s cause.

It was unclear if there was a working smoke detector in the home.