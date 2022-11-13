The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 13, 2022
16 injured after drunk driver crashes into bus with St. Ignatius hockey team in Indiana, police say

A school bus with 23 teenage students and two coaches was traveling for a weekend tournament at Culver when a speeding and swerving semi driver struck the bus in Warsaw, about 50 miles south of South Bend, Saturday evening, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An intoxicated semi-truck driver crashed into a bus carrying a St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team Saturday evening in Indiana, flipping the bus, ejecting one student and injuring 15 others, police said.

A school bus with 23 teenage students and two coaches was traveling to a hotel after a tournament at Culver when a speeding and swerving semi driver struck the bus around 8 p.m. in Warsaw, about 50 miles south of South Bend, Warsaw police said in a statement.

The bus driver was turning left from U.S. 30 to Center street when the semi driver went through a red light and struck the rear of the bus, flipping the bus on its side, police said.

The semi driver was stopped less than a mile away from the intersection after driving off the roadway into a ditch, police said.

Sixteen people were injured in the crash, three of them “very critical,” police said. Ten other people on the bus were uninjured. The students were all between 14 and 17 years old. Most of them are 15, police said.

Police said they were already responding to calls of the semi driver “swerving into other lanes and driving at excessive speed” before they were alerted the driver had crashed into the school bus.

Officers arrested the truck driver for driving under the influence of alcohol, police said. Charges have not been announced.

