Man struck, hurt by falling window in River North
The man, 37, was walking on the sidewalk about 8:50 a.m. in the 200 block of West Illinois Street when the window fell on him. He was treated and released.
The man, 37, was walking on the sidewalk about 8:50 a.m. in the 200 block of West Illinois Street when the window fell on him, Chicago police said.
He suffered cuts to the forehead and ear, police said. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.
No other details were available.
