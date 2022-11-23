2 killed, 10 injured in six-vehicle crash in Burnside

Two people were killed and 10 others were wounded in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Burnside on the South Side.

About 5:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of multiple people injured after six vehicles crashed near the intersection of 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Ten others, including children, were transported to several nearby hospitals. Four people were transported in serious-to-critical condition, five in good condition and one in fair condition.

An employee of an electronics store near the scene of the crash said they heard what sounded like a loud explosion and then saw a car in flames.

Police did not immediately have details on the crash.