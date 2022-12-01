City Hall closed Friday for active shooter drill

Chicago’s City Hall will close to the public for most of Friday for an active shooter drill.
The building, 121 N. LaSalle St., will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the drill taking place between 10 and 11 a.m.
The county side of the building will remain open, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
Some streets and sidewalks will close:
- LaSalle Steet between Randolph and Washington closed to vehicles, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- West side sidewalk on LaSalle closed to pedestrians.
- Wells Street closed between Court Place and Washington.
The drill involves Chicago police, fire and OEMC personnel.
“The exercise is being held to enhance preparedness and strengthen capabilities across the city prior to, during, and following an active threat or terrorism,” OEMC said in a statement.
