The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 19, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Girl, 17, dead after traffic crash in Fuller Park, several other people injured

The girl was in a van with several other people when it struck a center median in the 300 block of West 51st Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Girl, 17, dead after traffic crash in Fuller Park, several other people injured
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A teen girl died after a traffic crash Dec. 19, 2022 in Fuller Park.

Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old girl was killed and several other people were injured when their van hit a median in Fuller Park on the South Side early Monday.

The van crashed about 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 51st Street, police said.

The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

At least five other people in the van were taken to the University of Chicago and Provident Hospital, police said. They were all listed in fair condition.

No further details were immediately available.

Next Up In News
Teen killed, 3 others among 17 wounded in weekend gun violence in Chicago
13-year-old boy, woman killed when Metra train strikes car in Lake County
Do sex toys belong in ‘comprehensive sex education’ for high school students?
How I report on Chicago’s ‘sacrifice zones’ — through the eyes of those who live in our most polluted neighborhoods
Man, woman seriously wounded in Marshall Square shooting
‘Let’s get out there and celebrate!’ First night of Hanukkah marked with car parade, grand menorah lighting
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
News
Teen killed, 3 others among 17 wounded in weekend gun violence in Chicago
Kimberly Campbell, 16, and a 15-year-old boy were inside a home in the 100 block of North Oakley Boulevard when someone outside shot at them, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
File photo of an ambulance bay.
News
13-year-old boy, woman killed when Metra train strikes car in Lake County
The driver of the Elantra was going south on Wilson Road when he passed the crossing’s warning lights and lowered gates, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Petr Mrazek tends the Blackhawks’ goal.
Blackhawks
Luke Richardson’s attentiveness toward Blackhawks goalies rare among NHL coaches
Many head coaches understand little about goaltending and mostly leave their goalies alone. But Richardson, conversely, “thinks about the goalies all the time.”
By Ben Pope
 
Francis Parker, a private school, is not alone in offering a comprehensive sex-education curriculum that includes discussion of current issues such as consent, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, as well as more traditional instruction in reproductive biology, puberty, contraception and sexual health. Parker says its curriculum supports students in forming “healthy and respectful relationships.”
Education
Do sex toys belong in ‘comprehensive sex education’ for high school students?
The administration at Chicago’s Francis Parker School and many parents are strongly defending the school’s comprehensive sex ed curriculum, including presenting sex toys to a small group of high schoolers. But other parents say it’s inappropriate.
By Char Daston | WBEZ
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I should leave husband who cheated, but I’m too afraid
Since man’s affair with a much younger woman, his wife no longer trusts him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 