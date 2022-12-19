Girl, 17, dead after traffic crash in Fuller Park, several other people injured
The girl was in a van with several other people when it struck a center median in the 300 block of West 51st Street, police said.
A 17-year-old girl was killed and several other people were injured when their van hit a median in Fuller Park on the South Side early Monday.
The van crashed about 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 51st Street, police said.
The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn’t been released yet.
At least five other people in the van were taken to the University of Chicago and Provident Hospital, police said. They were all listed in fair condition.
No further details were immediately available.
