Sunday, December 25, 2022
I-94 sees two accidents five minutes apart early Sunday morning

A state police squad car trying to control traffic strikes a driver who was out of his vehicle just minutes before a single-vehicle crash kills 2 and injures another.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A driver was struck by an Illinois State Police squad car Dec. 25, 2022 on Interstate 94.

A driver was struck by an Illinois State Police squad car on Interstate 94 early Sunday morning, just minutes before another accident on the same highway.

Sun-Times file

Two accidents were reported on Interstate 94 about five minutes apart early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

About 1:10 a.m., a state police squad car trying to control traffic after an accident on I-94 struck a driver who was out of his vehicle.

State troopers responded to a three-unit crash on the northbound lanes of I-94 at Dundee Road, according to state police.

A driver who was involved in the accident left his vehicle and ran across three lanes near where the squad car was located, state police said.

The squad car, which had its emergency lights on, was trying to control traffic when it struck the driver as it was backing up, state police said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.

No one else from the three-vehicle accident was injured, state police said.

No further information about the accident was available.

On the same expressway about five minutes later, state troopers responded to the northbound ramp at 71st Street for a single-vehicle crash involving an adult and two juveniles, state police said.

All three were taken to an area hospital, where the driver and one of the juveniles were pronounced dead, state police said.

The second juvenile’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

