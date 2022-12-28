The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Where to take your Christmas tree after the holidays

By  Zack Miller
   
A person throws a tree into a pile of Christmas trees that will be recycled outside the Margate Park Fieldhouse in January 2021.

Margate Park — shown during tree drop-off in 2021 — is among the sites where people recycling trees after Jan. 9 can pick up free mulch on the spot.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The city of Chicago is again offering an environmentally friendly fate for that old Christmas tree.

Its annual tree recycling program returns Jan. 7, and lasts two weeks.

Live trees can be dropped off during normal park hours at any of the 26 locations set up by the city — one more than last year. Some sites also have changed.

The trees must be stripped of any decorations or bases and must not be dropped off in bags, according to Recycle By City, a group that compiles local recycling guides. Garlands and wreaths won’t be accepted, as they contain wire.

And at six sites, a late holiday gift of mulch already will be available to those dropping off their trees, starting Jan. 9: Lincoln Park, Margate Park, North Park Village, Warren Park, Mt. Greenwood Park or Forestry Site location in Pullman.

Here are the tree recycling sites:

  • Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.
  • Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St.
  • Forestry Site, 900 E. 103rd St.
  • Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave.
  • Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Dr.
  • Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.
  • Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Ave.
  • Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St.
  • Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.
  • Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.
  • Lincoln Park, Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave. (East side of Cannon Dr.)
  • Mahalia Jackson Park, 8385 S. Birkhoff Ave. 
  • Margate Park, 4921 N. Marine Dr.
  • Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd.
  • Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.
  • North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.
  • Norwood Park, 5800 N Avondale Ave. (Service Yard)
  • Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave.
  • Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.
  • Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L
  • Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St.
  • Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland Ave. 
  • Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave.
  • Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.
  • West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton Ave. 
