Where to take your Christmas tree after the holidays

The city of Chicago is again offering an environmentally friendly fate for that old Christmas tree.

Its annual tree recycling program returns Jan. 7, and lasts two weeks.

Live trees can be dropped off during normal park hours at any of the 26 locations set up by the city — one more than last year. Some sites also have changed.

The trees must be stripped of any decorations or bases and must not be dropped off in bags, according to Recycle By City, a group that compiles local recycling guides. Garlands and wreaths won’t be accepted, as they contain wire.

And at six sites, a late holiday gift of mulch already will be available to those dropping off their trees, starting Jan. 9: Lincoln Park, Margate Park, North Park Village, Warren Park, Mt. Greenwood Park or Forestry Site location in Pullman.

Here are the tree recycling sites:

