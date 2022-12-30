The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 30, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Real ID deadline extended to 2025

After the May 2025 deadline, domestic travelers 18 and older on commercial flights must have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state photo ID identification card. The deadline to have a Real ID had previously been May 3, 2023.

By  Jim Salter | Associated Press
   
SHARE Real ID deadline extended to 2025
The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout.

The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout.

AP

The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout.

The deadline to have a Real ID had been May 3, 2023, but DHS announced earlier this month that it was pushed back two years, to May 7, 2025.

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a news release. “DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

People are getting compliant IDs as they renew driver’s licenses, but DHS said the pandemic resulted in backlogs at state driver’s license offices. Because of the backlogs, many state agencies that issue driver’s licenses automatically extended expiration dates on licenses and ID cards, rather than issuing licenses and cards compliant with the Real ID requirement.

After the May 2025 deadline, domestic travelers 18 and older on commercial flights must have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state photo ID identification card. Real ID also will be required to enter some federal facilities such as military bases.

The Real ID law was passed by Congress in 2005 on a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission. The new form of ID incorporates anti-counterfeiting technology and uses documentary evidence and record checks to ensure a person is who they claim to be.

Enforcement has been delayed several times since the original 2008 deadline. Most recently, in April 2021, DHS extended the deadline to May 2023, also citing how COVID-19 made it harder for states to issue new licenses.

A DHS spokeswoman said Tuesday that about 52% of state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards were considered Real ID-compliant. That’s up from 43% in April 2021.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia and four of the five U.S. territories covered by the Real ID Act are issuing Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and ID cards. DHS said American Samoa is under review for Real ID enforcement.

Next Up In News
Pilsen residents protest increased property taxes, gentrification: ‘This is home’
Chatham group leaders urge liquor stores, bars to close two hours early on New Year’s Eve
Walgreens to close unique Wicker Park store
Peoples Gas donates $5 million to help customers pay heating bills
1,300 extra cops hitting Chicago’s streets for New Year’s Eve
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appeals decision derailing bail reform in 64 counties
The Latest
A car caravan traveled to the Loop on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, where Pilsen residents protested against huge increases in their property tax bills.
News
Pilsen residents protest increased property taxes, gentrification: ‘This is home’
After the Cook County Board of Review granted appeals to businesses downtown, the property tax burden was shifted to Pilsen residents who fear they could lose their homes and businesses.
By Zack Miller
 
Steven Tyler presents the award for song of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Entertainment and Culture
Woman sues Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s
The 65-year-old Julia Misley said in a statement that she wanted to seize “a new opportunity to take legal action against those that abused me in my youth.”
By Associated Press
 
Richard Wooten, founder of the Gathering Point Community Council and a candidate for the City Council, at a news conference in Chatham on Friday, asks local liquor stores, bars and clubs to close early on New Years Eve in an effort to reduce violence in the community.
Chatham
Chatham group leaders urge liquor stores, bars to close two hours early on New Year’s Eve
South Side residents are asking Chatham liquor businesses to close early on New Year’s Eve in an attempt to curb violence in the area.
By Mariah Rush
 
The Walgreens store in the Noel State Bank Building at 1601 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Business
Walgreens to close unique Wicker Park store
The drugstore, part of a celebrated renovation, incorporated features from when the building was a bank office, including a vault.
By David Roeder
 
merlin_110528327.jpg
Bears
Bears rookie Kyler Gordon finding his comfort zone
After a typical season of rookie trials, Gordon seems like he’s in the right place at the right time — reaping the rewards of some hard lessons learned earlier in the season as a slot cornerback and ready to finish his first NFL season with momentum heading into 2023.
By Mark Potash
 