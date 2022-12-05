1 dead in fiery crash on Dan Ryan. Outbound lanes closed, CTA Red Line trains halted

A person was killed in a fiery crash early Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 83rd Street that closed outbound lane and halted trains on the CTA Red Line, according to officials.

Fire officials responded to the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan for a crash involving a car and a semi-truck about 3:05 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A person inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Another person hurt in the crash was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and was stabilized, fire officials said.

Illinois State Police said southbound traffic was diverted at 83rd Street.

Service on the CTA Red Line was temporarily suspended due to a fire near the tracks and no trains were running between 69th and 95th Street stations as of 5:30 a.m., according to a tweet from CTA.

No further information was immediately available.

