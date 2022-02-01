 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man dies after crashing into truck on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Loop

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash, according to police.

By Sun-Times Wire
A man died after crashing into a truck on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop Feb. 1, 2022.
Sun-Times file

A man died Tuesday night after crashing into a truck on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Loop.

The man, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was driving south in the 600 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 8:20 p.m. when his sedan rear-ended a pickup truck in traffic, Chicago police said.

He may have suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash, according to police.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No other injuries were reported.

