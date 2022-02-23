Woman killed in vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Back of the Yards

A woman was killed in a vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 55, near Back of the Yards on the South Side.

A preliminary investigation found that a semi truck was northbound on I-55 near Loomis Street, and had slowed down because of traffic ahead when a 35-year-old woman driving a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix crashed into the rear of the truck, Illinois State police said.

The driver of the Pontiac, who was identified as Tricia Hernandez of Elwood, sustained life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

About 3:35 p.m., the right lane of I-55 northbound, the ramp from I-55 northbound to I-94 northbound and the ramp from Damen Avenue northbound to I-55 northbound were closed for an investigation, but reopened about 5:30 p.m., state police said.