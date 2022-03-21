The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 21, 2022
Man loses control of car, strikes utility pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast

The man, 27, was driving at a high rate of speed in the 1500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 2:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 21, 2022 04:23 AM
A man crashed into a utility pole March 21, 2022 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the Near North Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man lost control of his car early Monday morning and struck a utility pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

The man, 27, was driving at a high rate of speed in the 1500 block of North Lake Shore Drive about 2:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into the pole, causing his car to flip onto its roof, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.

