Man loses control of car, strikes utility pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
The man, 27, was driving at a high rate of speed in the 1500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 2:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole, police said.
The man, 27, was driving at a high rate of speed in the 1500 block of North Lake Shore Drive about 2:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into the pole, causing his car to flip onto its roof, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.
