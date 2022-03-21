Man loses control of car, strikes utility pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast

A man lost control of his car early Monday morning and struck a utility pole on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast on the Near North Side.

The man, 27, was driving at a high rate of speed in the 1500 block of North Lake Shore Drive about 2:25 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crashed into the pole, causing his car to flip onto its roof, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.