The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Woman dies in Lincoln Park apartment fire

Firefighters responded to a blaze Tuesday morning after smoke alarms went off at a third-floor studio apartment at 2322 N. Commonwealth Ave., a fire official said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE Woman dies in Lincoln Park apartment fire
CFD_arm_patch.jpg

Sun-Times file

A woman died after a cooking fire broke out at a Lincoln Park apartment building Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a blaze around 6:50 a.m. when smoke alarms went off in the hallway outside a third-floor studio apartment at 2322 N. Commonwealth Ave., CFD spokesman Larry Langford said.

They quickly found the woman, in her mid-50s, in cardiac arrest and began CPR, Langford said. Paramedics brought her to Saint Joseph Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The fire was contained to the studio apartment and there was no word of other displacements, Langford said. There was a lot of smoke but little fire, and the blaze was extinguished quickly, he said.

A preliminary investigation found that the cause of the fire was “unattended cooking,” Langford said.

Autopsy results haven’t been released.

Next Up In News
5 shot, several undetonated devices found at New York City subway station
Consumer prices soar 8.5%, fastest pace in 40 years
CPD makes significant headway on reform but still grapples with longstanding problems: report
Following AG’s lead, consent decree monitor urges CPD to halt push for more ‘positive’ interactions
2 people killed, 3 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday
Girl, 17, wounded in drive-by shooting near Chicago State University
The Latest
AP22102504643536.jpg
Nation/World
5 shot, several undetonated devices found at New York City subway station
The New York City fire department said 13 people were injured, but there were no details on what those injuries entailed.
By Associated Press
 
Glenbrook South’s Nick Martinelli (33) takes the ball to the basket against Curie.
High School Basketball
Nick Martinelli’s recruitment soars after emotional parting with Elon
The college basketball coaching carousel can be cruel on a teen-aged basketball prospect, particularly one finishing up his senior year.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Stanley Rankin, who arrived around 2 a.m. to get free gas and ended up volunteering to work for the gas giveaway, fills a driver’s tank with free gas courtesy of mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson at the Mobil gas station at 1950 Green Bay Rd. in Evanston, Ill., Thursday morning, March 24, 2022. Wilson is giving away $1 million worth of free gas in 50 gas stations in Cook County.
Business
Consumer prices soar 8.5%, fastest pace in 40 years
The March inflation numbers were the first to capture the full surge in gasoline prices that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
By Paul Wiseman | AP
 
051421_STU_KB_17298.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Father Stu’: Warmhearted priest biopic stars two men who know about seeking redemption
Mark Wahlberg convincingly plays out the hero’s arc of screwing up, taking ill, finding faith and reconciling with his father (Mel Gibson).
By Richard Roeper
 
Chicago police Superintendent David Brown (C) poses for pictures with other officers at a Chicago Police Department promotion and graduation ceremony on October 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The city of Chicago has started to place police officers on unpaid leave for refusing to comply with the city’s requirements that they report their COVID-19 vaccination status. Only about 65 percent of the city’s police have complied with the order. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775726853
Police Reform
CPD makes significant headway on reform but still grapples with longstanding problems: report
While the Chicago Police Department is at some level of compliance with roughly three-fourths of a federal consent decree, a new report raises alarms about staffing, a delayed foot pursuit policy and efforts to build community trust.
By Tom Schuba
 