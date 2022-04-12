Woman dies in Lincoln Park apartment fire

A woman died after a cooking fire broke out at a Lincoln Park apartment building Tuesday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a blaze around 6:50 a.m. when smoke alarms went off in the hallway outside a third-floor studio apartment at 2322 N. Commonwealth Ave., CFD spokesman Larry Langford said.

They quickly found the woman, in her mid-50s, in cardiac arrest and began CPR, Langford said. Paramedics brought her to Saint Joseph Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The fire was contained to the studio apartment and there was no word of other displacements, Langford said. There was a lot of smoke but little fire, and the blaze was extinguished quickly, he said.

A preliminary investigation found that the cause of the fire was “unattended cooking,” Langford said.

Autopsy results haven’t been released.